Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 13, 2019 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Jose Peraza on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract and LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Charlie Culbertson to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Didi Gregorius on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Jackson Prichard to a contract extension. Signed RHP Johnathan Tripp.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 2B Jack Parenty.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Terrell Suggs.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Tae Hayes off waivers from Jacksonville. Placed DT Gerald Willis on IR. Signed WR DeVante Parker to a contract extension through 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released K Josh Gable from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WSINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL). Activated C Nico Hischier from IR.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned F Austin Poganski to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER
National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Signed coordinator of officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium Bill Carollo to a five-year contract extension.

MEMPHIS — Named Ryan Silverfield football coach.

MISSOURI — Named D.J. Smith assistant defensive football coach.

NEBRASKA — Suspended men’s basketball G Jervay Green indefinitely for violating team rules.

