Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Signed C Jett Bandy, OF John Andreoli, 1B/OF Nick Longhi, 3B/1B Jantzen Witte, LHP Mike Kickham and RHPs R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yimi Garcia to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur to minor league contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa via transfer from Pogón Szczecin (Poland).

