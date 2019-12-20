Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Signed C Jett Bandy, OF John Andreoli, 1B/OF Nick Longhi, 3B/1B Jantzen Witte, LHP Mike Kickham and RHPs R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia to minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yimi Garcia to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur to minor league contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa via transfer from Pogón Szczecin (Poland).
