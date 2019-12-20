Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

December 20, 2019
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh minor league pitcher Andy Maldonado (DSL Pirates) 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston minor league C Elih Marrero (Salem-Carolina) and free agent minor league pitcher Cole Watts 50 games each after testing positive for Amphetamine.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Signed C Jett Bandy, OF John Andreoli, 1B/OF Nick Longhi, 3B/1B Jantzen Witte, LHP Mike Kickham and RHPs R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Zack Godley to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yimi Garcia on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tarrik Brock first base coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Jackson Owens to contract extensions.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Gian Martellini to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Mikey Reynonds from High Point (Atlantic) to complete a previous trade. Signed INF Derwin Pomare.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Daniel Walcott two games for his actions in a Dec. 18 game at Bridgeport.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).

LAFC — Signed president and co-owner Tom Penn; executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager John Thorrington and executive vice president and chief business officer Larry Freedman to multiyear contract extensions.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa from Pogón Szczecin (Poland).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara, F Brian White and D Amro Tarek.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Steve Clark.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Irvin Raul Parra.

COLLEGE

STANFORD — TE Colby Parkinson announced he will to enter the NFL draft.

