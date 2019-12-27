Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

December 27, 2019 3:09 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad. Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed G Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR. Signed S Kenny Ladler. Signed WR Jester Weahfrom the practice squad:

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Winston Rose.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with D Aurelien Collin.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Announced the resignation of Raphael Wicky, coach of U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, to become coach of Chicago (MLS).

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Thomas Enevoldsen.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Named Nicole Bellini assistant softball coach.

MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.

