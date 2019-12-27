Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 3B Maikel Franco to a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year contract.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jayson Aquino.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad. Placed CB William Jackson III on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed G Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Ross Travis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Fabian Moreau and S Montae Nicholson on IR. Signed S Kenny Ladler. Signed WR Jester Weahfrom the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Winston Rose. Re-signed RB Johnny Augustine.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Sergei Zubov senior consultant to hockey operations.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina, D Brian Lashoff and G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Jake Walman from San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with D Aurelien Collin.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Announced the resignation of Raphael Wicky, coach of U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, to become coach of Chicago (MLS).

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Thomas Enevoldsen.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Named Nicole Bellini assistant softball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jose Gomez women’s soccer coach.

EVANSVILLE — Placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave. Named Bennie Seltzer men’s interim basketball coach.

MIAMI — Fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos.

