Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Furman goes up against North Greenville

December 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
< a min read
      

North Greenville vs. Furman (8-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA member North Greenville. Furman is coming off an 84-72 home win over South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Through 11 games, Furman’s Clay Mounce has connected on 46.6 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 61.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

Advertisement

PREVIOUSLY: Furman scored 107 points and prevailed by 40 over North Greenville when these two teams met a year ago.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 8-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Paladins put up 75.8 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon