Furman looks to extend streak vs VMI

Furman (11-3, 1-0) vs. VMI (5-9, 0-1)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. Furman has won by an average of 25 points in its last eight wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 12, 2015, a 93-59 win.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Furman has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has leaned on freshmen. For the Paladins, seniors Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of VMI’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Evee has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-8 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 78.

STREAK SCORING: VMI has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 43.3.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

