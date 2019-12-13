Furman squares off against Winthrop

Winthrop (4-6) vs. Furman (9-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop goes up against Furman in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Wednesday. Furman won at home over North Greenville 90-65, while Winthrop came up short in a 70-60 game at TCU.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 55 percent of Furman’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Winthrop, Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 39 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has eight field goals and 24 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Winthrop has scored 62.7 points per game and allowed 71.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Furman has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 61.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Paladins. Furman has an assist on 50 of 93 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Winthrop has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 79.7 points per game. The Paladins have averaged 84 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

