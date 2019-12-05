Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ga. Southern takes on Carver College

December 5, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Carver College vs. Georgia Southern (5-3)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia Southern is coming off a 72-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Ike Smith has averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles, while Elijah McCadden has recorded 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TERRENCE: Terrence Boykin has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

LAST MEETING: Georgia Southern put up 139 and came away with an 88-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off last year.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Eagles scored 81.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified