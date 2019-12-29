Ga. State squares off against Middle Georgia State

Middle Georgia State vs. Georgia State (8-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers will be taking on the Knights of NAIA member Middle Georgia State. Georgia State lost 85-76 to SMU in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Kane Williams has averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Corey Allen is also a big contributor, with 15.9 points per game.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 46.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

LAST MEETING: Georgia State put up 117 points and prevailed by 48 over Middle Georgia State when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 8-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Panthers scored 73.4 points per contest across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.