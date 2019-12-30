Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 18 Fla St.

Georgia Tech (6-6, 1-1) vs. No. 18 Florida State (11-2, 1-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Florida State looks to give Georgia Tech its 16th straight loss against ranked opponents. Georgia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Miami Hurricanes 64-54 on Jan. 3, 2018. Florida State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State’s Trent Forrest has averaged 11.8 points while Devin Vassell has put up 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 17.8 points while Moses Wright has put up 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 88.4 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. Georgia Tech has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

