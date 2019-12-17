Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb faces Bob Jones University

December 17, 2019 12:30 pm
 
Bob Jones University vs. Gardner-Webb (3-8)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs are set to battle the Bruins of Bob Jones University. Gardner-Webb lost 73-46 to Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jose Perez has averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds this year for Gardner-Webb. Eric Jamison Jr. has paired with Perez with 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 20.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Gardner-Webb scored 105 points and won by 68 over Bob Jones University when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored 76.1 points per matchup across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

