The Associated Press
 
Gardner-Webb takes on Coker

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Coker vs. Gardner-Webb (2-5)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs will be taking on the Cobras of Division II Coker. Gardner-Webb is coming off a 67-62 win in Riviera Maya over Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jose Perez has averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Gardner-Webb. Jaheam Cornwall is also a key contributor, with 12.4 points per game.PRECISE PEREZ: Through seven games, Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored 76.1 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

