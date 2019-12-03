Listen Live Sports

George Mason defeats Jacksonville St. 67-60

December 3, 2019 10:16 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 19 points and AJ Wilson had 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks as George Mason beat Jacksonville State 67-60 on Tuesday night.

Javon Greene had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (9-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Xavier Johnson added eight assists.

Derrick Cook’s layup with 2:26 to play had the Gamecocks within 60-58. But a Miller jumper pushed the lead to four and after a Jacksonville State miss the Patriots began hitting free throws.

George Mason’s seven-point run while the Gamecocks were missing five straight shots produced a nine-point lead, the largest of the game.

De’Torrion Ware had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-5). Cook added 11 points, including a closing seconds layup, and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

