George Mason goes up against American

American (3-4) vs. George Mason (9-1)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American and George Mason both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home this past Tuesday. George Mason earned a 67-60 win over Jacksonville State, while American emerged with an 85-61 blowout win over Maryland-Baltimore County.

SAVVY SENIORS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Yilret Yiljep have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: George Mason has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.2 points while giving up 64.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Patriots. George Mason has an assist on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three outings while American has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36 percent. The Patriots have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

