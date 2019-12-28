GEORGE WASHINGTON 78, LONGWOOD 65

LONGWOOD (5-8)

J.Wilson 5-13 2-3 15, Phillips 5-12 4-4 15, Wade 1-7 2-3 4, Cintron 2-5 2-3 6, Smith 6-10 1-2 17, Munoz 2-7 0-1 4, C.Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Nkereuwem 1-3 0-0 2, Bligen 0-2 0-0 0, Flood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 11-16 65.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6)

Potter 4-12 5-5 13, Jack 7-15 2-2 20, Battle 2-5 0-0 6, Nelson 7-13 0-0 16, Harris 4-4 1-2 11, Toro 1-7 0-0 2, Stallings 2-3 0-0 4, Paar 3-3 0-1 6. Totals 30-62 8-10 78.

Halftime_George Washington 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 8-27 (Smith 4-5, J.Wilson 3-8, Phillips 1-6, C.Wilson 0-2, Munoz 0-3, Wade 0-3), George Washington 10-22 (Jack 4-11, Harris 2-2, Nelson 2-3, Battle 2-5, Potter 0-1). Rebounds_Longwood 35 (Phillips 7), George Washington 39 (Harris 8). Assists_Longwood 10 (Phillips 5), George Washington 16 (Potter 12). Total Fouls_Longwood 12, George Washington 11. A_1,996 (5,000).

