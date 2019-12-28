Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

GEORGETOWN 80, AMERICAN U. 60

December 28, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN U. (4-7)

S.Nelson 8-17 1-2 17, Harris 3-7 2-2 9, Beckton 2-7 0-0 5, Gasperini 5-6 2-3 12, Boonyasith 1-7 0-0 2, Lubarsky 3-9 0-0 7, Bragg 0-1 2-2 2, C.Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 2-4 2, Yiljep 2-2 0-0 4, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-13 60.

GEORGETOWN (10-3)

Allen 7-10 0-0 14, Mosely 2-2 2-2 6, Blair 4-10 4-5 14, Pickett 3-7 3-6 9, Yurtseven 7-13 3-5 17, McClung 2-6 4-4 8, Wahab 1-2 0-0 2, Muresan 0-0 2-2 2, Ighoefe 3-4 2-4 8, Azinge 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 20-28 80.

Halftime_Georgetown 41-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 3-23 (Beckton 1-4, Harris 1-4, Lubarsky 1-5, Bragg 0-1, C.Nelson 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2, Boonyasith 0-5), Georgetown 2-9 (Blair 2-6, McClung 0-3). Rebounds_American U. 23 (Beckton 5), Georgetown 38 (Yurtseven 8). Assists_American U. 9 (S.Nelson 3), Georgetown 12 (Allen 5). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Georgetown 15. A_7,245 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama