GEORGETOWN 80, AMERICAN U. 60

AMERICAN U. (4-7)

S.Nelson 8-17 1-2 17, Harris 3-7 2-2 9, Beckton 2-7 0-0 5, Gasperini 5-6 2-3 12, Boonyasith 1-7 0-0 2, Lubarsky 3-9 0-0 7, Bragg 0-1 2-2 2, C.Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 2-4 2, Yiljep 2-2 0-0 4, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-13 60.

GEORGETOWN (10-3)

Allen 7-10 0-0 14, Mosely 2-2 2-2 6, Blair 4-10 4-5 14, Pickett 3-7 3-6 9, Yurtseven 7-13 3-5 17, McClung 2-6 4-4 8, Wahab 1-2 0-0 2, Muresan 0-0 2-2 2, Ighoefe 3-4 2-4 8, Azinge 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 20-28 80.

Halftime_Georgetown 41-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 3-23 (Beckton 1-4, Harris 1-4, Lubarsky 1-5, Bragg 0-1, C.Nelson 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2, Boonyasith 0-5), Georgetown 2-9 (Blair 2-6, McClung 0-3). Rebounds_American U. 23 (Beckton 5), Georgetown 38 (Yurtseven 8). Assists_American U. 9 (S.Nelson 3), Georgetown 12 (Allen 5). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Georgetown 15. A_7,245 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.