GEORGETOWN 99, SAMFORD 71

SAMFORD (6-8)

Sharkey 7-16 7-11 24, Padgett 1-4 2-4 5, Thomas 0-6 0-3 0, Austin 9-16 3-4 26, Dupree 3-12 2-2 8, Dye 4-5 0-1 8, Tatum 0-0 0-0 0, J.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 14-25 71.

GEORGETOWN (9-3)

Mosely 3-5 1-1 8, Pickett 5-13 4-5 14, McClung 10-19 3-5 25, Yurtseven 15-21 2-4 32, T.Allen 1-5 1-2 3, Blair 2-8 6-6 11, Wahab 1-2 1-2 3, Ighoefe 1-3 0-0 2, Ja.Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, Muresan 0-1 0-0 0, Azinge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-78 19-27 99.

Halftime_Georgetown 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Samford 9-27 (Austin 5-10, Sharkey 3-6, Padgett 1-3, Dupree 0-3, Thomas 0-5), Georgetown 4-16 (McClung 2-5, Mosely 1-2, Blair 1-5, T.Allen 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1, Pickett 0-2). Fouled Out_Wahab. Rebounds_Samford 29 (Dupree 9), Georgetown 49 (Yurtseven 17). Assists_Samford 12 (Sharkey 7), Georgetown 20 (T.Allen 7). Total Fouls_Samford 19, Georgetown 18. A_5,529 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.