Georgetown, Providence start Big East play

Georgetown (10-3, 0-0) vs. Providence (7-6, 0-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Georgetown as Big East play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Georgetown finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while Providence won eight games and lost 12.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Emmitt Holt and Maliek White have collectively accounted for 69 percent of Providence’s scoring this season including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Diallo has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Friars are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 2-6 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Hoyas are 9-0 when turning the ball over 18 times or fewer and 1-3 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. The Georgetown offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 264th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.