Georgia plays host to SMU

SMU (8-1) vs. Georgia (6-3)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Georgia look to bounce back from losses. SMU fell 91-74 at home to Georgetown on Dec. 12. Georgia lost 79-59 on the road to Arizona State on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Anthony Edwards is putting up 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds has complemented Edwards and is accounting for 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 48.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 78 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when opponents score more than 78 points.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92.6 points while giving up 72.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Georgia offense has averaged 76.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 14th nationally. SMU has not been as opportunistic as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 324th).

