Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock out with knee injury

December 7, 2019 5:27 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has lost another wide receiver.

Dominick Blaylock was ruled out for the rest of the Southeastern Conference championship game with a left knee injury. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Bulldogs matchup Saturday against against No. 1 LSU.

Blaylock crumpled to the turf after going up for a catch and was carted toward the locker room after being helped off the field. The fourth-ranked Bulldogs were already without injured receiver Lawrence Cager and freshman George Pickens, who was suspended for the first half for a fight in Georgia’s regular season finale against Georgia Tech last week.

Blaylock came into the game with 17 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Backup Georgia middle linebacker Quay Walker was questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.

___

