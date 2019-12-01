Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Southern rolls past Florida Gulf Coast 72-57

December 1, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Elijah McCadden and Ike Smith scored 16 points apiece and Georgia Southern cruised to a 72-57 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

McCadden sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor and added a career-best five steals for the Eagles (5-3), who picked up their first road win of the season. Quan Jackson pitched in with 15 points and seven rebounds. Smith snagged six rebounds.

Sam Gagliardi led the Eagles of FGC with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Justus Rainwater led all rebounders with 10.

Florida Gulf Coast led 35-30 at halftime but were outscored 42-22 after intermission. FGC also committed 21 turnovers.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle