Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

German lifts N. Illinois past Chicago State 75-60

December 19, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Eugene German scored 22 points as Northern Illinois beat Chicago State 75-60 on Thursday night, halting a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Cochran added a career-high 14 points for Northern Illinois (7-5). Lacey James added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trendon Hankerson had 9 points for the Huskies.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-9). Jace Colley added 13 points. Andrew Lewis had six rebounds.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 23 points before launching an 11-2 run to get as close as 70-57 and force a Northern Illinois timeout with 2:22 remaining.

Advertisement

Northern Illinois plays Green Bay at home on Saturday. Chicago State matches up against Indiana State on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims