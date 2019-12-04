German, N. Illinois visit St. Mary’s

Northern Illinois (6-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (8-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Eugene German and Northern Illinois will face Jordan Ford and Saint Mary’s. German has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Ford is averaging 22.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Saint Mary’s’ Ford has averaged 21.1 points while Malik Fitts has put up 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Huskies, German has averaged 21.4 points and four rebounds while Lacey James has put up 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: German has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 63.3 percent of its free throws. The Huskies are 1-2 when they shoot below 63.3 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Mary’s has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all WCC teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season and just seven times per game over their last five games.

