Giants add infielder Cozart, prospect in trade with Angels

December 10, 2019 7:05 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants bolstered their infield Tuesday by acquiring Zack Cozart and prospect Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.

Cozart, if healthy after missing significant time in 2019 with shoulder and neck injuries, can play second or provide versatility behind third baseman Evan Longoria.

Wilson was the Angels’ first-round draft pick this year at No. 15 overall. The middle infielder batted .275 in rookie ball.

San Francisco also announced it signed right-hander Kevin Gausman to a $9 million, one-year contract. One of the top priorities for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was finding a starting pitcher during this week’s winter meetings. The team had planned to speak with left-hander Madison Bumgarner, but there were few signs that a reunion was imminent.

Gausman can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, $250,000 each for 18, 22, 26 and 30 starts.

