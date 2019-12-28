Gibson, Bell lift North Texas over Texas Wesleyan 102-64

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 19 points to lead five North Texas players in double figures as the Mean Green easily beat Texas Wesleyan of the NAIA 102-64 on Saturday.

Thomas Bell added 16 points for the Mean Green (6-7). James Reese chipped in 13 points, Zachary Simmons scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Deng Geu had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season North Texas scored at least 100 points.

North Texas put up 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Joe Cook-Green had 15 points for the Rams. Peyton Sallee added 11 points.

North Texas matches up against W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

