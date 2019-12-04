Gibson, N. Texas host OU

Oklahoma (6-1) vs. North Texas (3-5)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Reaves and Oklahoma will face Umoja Gibson and North Texas. The senior Reaves has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Gibson, a junior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Gibson, Deng Geu, Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 66 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Oklahoma, Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Sooners points over their last five.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 31.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sooners have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mean Green. North Texas has 28 assists on 68 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Oklahoma has assists on 36 of 82 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 14.7 percent of its possessions, the seventh-best mark in Division I. 25.3 percent of all North Texas possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Mean Green are ranked 349th, nationally).

