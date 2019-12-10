Listen Live Sports

Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Judson 69-33

December 10, 2019 9:39 pm
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Jarred Godfrey tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double and Purdue Fort Wayne breezed to a 69-33 victory over NAIA-member Judson University on Tuesday night.

Matt Holba had 15 points for the Mastodons (7-6), who won their fifth straight game at home. DeMierre Black added 12 points, while Deonte Billups contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Judson’s 33 points on 23% shooting represented the worst marks by a Purdue Fort Wayne opponent this season. Additionally, the Mastodons forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Darius Jones had nine rebounds for the Eagles, who didn’t have a player score in double figures.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

