Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past E. Illinois 74-69

December 4, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Eastern Illinois 74-69 on Wednesday night.

Marcus DeBerry had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Brian Patrick added 11 points and six rebounds. Matt Holba had 10 points for the home team.

Marvin Johnson had 16 points for the Panthers (4-4). Mack Smith added 12 points and Josiah Wallace 10.

Purdue Fort Wayne matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Saturday. Eastern Illinois faces Green Bay at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified