The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Golden Knights-Blues Sums

December 12, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Vegas 2 0 0—2
St. Louis 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, MacEachern 5 (Sundqvist, de la Rose), 4:52. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 12 (Stone, Stephenson), 5:17. 3, Vegas, Carrier 4 (Schmidt, Reaves), 12:28. Penalties_Gunnarsson, STL, (tripping), 16:49.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Sundqvist 9 (Pietrangelo), 1:34. 5, St. Louis, Schwartz 9 (Schenn, Faulk), 14:53. 6, St. Louis, Thomas 4 (O’Reilly, Parayko), 15:32. Penalties_Pietrangelo, STL, (delay of game), 12:01.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Faulk, STL, (hooking), 14:22.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-8-8_29. St. Louis 8-17-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 0.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 12-7-2 (29 shots-25 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-6-4 (29-27).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:15.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

