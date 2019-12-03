Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Devils Sums

December 3, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Vegas 0 1 3—4
New Jersey 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 10 (Coleman, Severson), 16:31. Penalties_Greene, NJ, (holding stick), 3:33; Carrier, VGK, served by Pacioretty, (boarding), 11:26; Carrier, VGK, (roughing), 11:26; Butcher, NJ, (roughing), 11:26.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stephenson 4 (Tuch, Nosek), 5:24. 3, New Jersey, Bratt 5 (Zacha, Severson), 14:17. Penalties_Vegas bench, served by Marchessault (delay of game), 14:17.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Marchessault 6 (Karlsson, Smith), 1:05. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Tuch, Engelland), 5:04. 6, Vegas, Marchessault 8 (Tuch, Smith), 9:40 (pp). 7, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Palmieri, Hall), 10:00. Penalties_Severson, NJ, (hooking), 8:59; Palmieri, NJ, (interference), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-10-13_30. New Jersey 17-11-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, M.Subban 4-4-2 (35 shots-32 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-8-3 (30-26).

A_12,831 (16,514). T_2:29.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

