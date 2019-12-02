Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Rangers Sums

December 2, 2019 9:33 pm
 
Vegas 2 2 0—4
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 3 (McNabb, Marchessault), 1:34. 2, Vegas, Tuch 4 (Schmidt, Karlsson), 3:50 (pp). Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (holding stick), 1:52; Roy, VGK, (hooking), 11:56; Hague, VGK, (delay of game), 19:13.

Second Period_3, Vegas, R.Smith 12, 4:44. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 10 (Stone, Glass), 6:20 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 4 (Zibanejad, Trouba), 15:15. Penalties_Kakko, NYR, (high sticking), 5:59.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (hooking), 1:33; Pacioretty, VGK, (tripping), 4:59; Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 17:46; Strome, NYR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:48; Stastny, VGK, (holding), 19:15.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 17-11-4_32. N.Y. Rangers 12-7-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 3-4-2 (30 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 7-6-2 (32-28).

A_16,325 (18,006). T_2:18.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

