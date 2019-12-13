Golden Knights-Stars Sums

Vegas 0 2 0 1—3 Dallas 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Fedun 2 (Lindell, Radulov), 15:14. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 10 (Marchessault, Theodore), 4:20. 3, Vegas, Stephenson 5 (Stone, Pacioretty), 14:41. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 12:04; Theodore, VGK, (hooking), 18:19.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Benn 7 (Seguin), 14:49. Penalties_Smith, VGK, (tripping), 7:13; Fedun, DAL, (holding), 9:33.

Overtime_5, Vegas, Pacioretty 13 (Theodore, Stone), 0:51. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-16-7-2_32. Dallas 15-7-7-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 4-5-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Bishop 12-6-2 (33-30).

T_2:29.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.