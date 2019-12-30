Listen Live Sports

Gomillion scores at buzzer; Cleveland St tips IUPUI 82-80

December 30, 2019 11:06 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tre Gomillion’s put back at the buzzer lifted Cleveland State to an 82-80 win over IUPUI in a Horizon League battle on Monday night.

The Vikings, who dropped their conference opener to UIC, led by three, 80-77 after Gomillion dunked coming out of a IUPUI timeout with :15 left. Jaylen Minnett pulled the Jaguars even with a 3-pointer with :08 left, and after a Vikings timeout, Algevon Eichelberger missed a jumper with a second left, but Gomillion snared the offensive rebound and scored with no time let.

Craig Beaudion finished with 15 points and eight assists to lead Cleveland State (5-10, 1-1 Horizon). Torrey Patton and Gomillion each added 14 points and Jaalam Hill chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Jaylen Minnett hit 7 of 13 from long range and finished with 23 points to lead IUPUI (4-11, 0-2). Marcus Burk added 19 points

