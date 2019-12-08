Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gonzaga wins sixth straight; downs Washington St. 76-53

December 8, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Jill Townsend scored 14 and the No. 18-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.

Katie Campbell’s 3-pointer 36 seconds in gave Gonzaga a 3-2 lead and the Bulldogs (8-1) led the rest of the way. Jenn Wirth’s jump shot with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter made it 11-4 and the Bulldogs ended the period up 22-13. The Zags led 41-23 at halftime.

LeeAnne Wirth finished 7-of-10 shooting, Jenn Wirth scored 13 and Jessie Loera 10. The Bulldogs made 8 of 16 from 3-point range were 29-of-52 (49.2%) shooting overall. Gonzaga distributed 18 assists and collected eight steals.

Borislava Hristova led Washington (5-4) with 15 points, Chanelle Molina scored 12 and Jovana Subasic 11.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize