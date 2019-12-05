Listen Live Sports

Grambling shoots past NAIA-member Paul Quinn, 79-69

December 5, 2019 12:40 am
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Anthony Gatson scored 15 points and Grambling rode a hot-shooting first half to a 79-69 win over the NAIA’s Paul Quinn College on Wednesday night.

The Tigers took a 10-point lead at intermission after hitting 50 percent from the field (15 for 30). Grambling finished the game 27 of 58 (46.6%).

Travon Bunch added 14 points and blocked five shots for the Tigers (4-4), who are undefeated at home through three games. Ivy Smith Jr. added 10 points and dished nine assists.

Mateo Eschelk scored 15 points to lead Paul Quinn, the oldest historically black college west of the Mississippi. Spencer McElway added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Chris Scaife and De Angelo Streeter each contributed 11 points.

