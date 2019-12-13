Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grambling St. battles Rust College

December 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Rust College vs. Grambling State (5-5)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers are set to battle the Bearcats of Division III Rust College. Grambling State is coming off a 66-61 win over Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DECEMBRE: Michael Decembre has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers offense scored 65.4 points per matchup across those 11 games.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein