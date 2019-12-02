Listen Live Sports

Grand Canyon plays host to Mt. St. Mary’s

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Mount St. Mary’s (3-5) vs. Grand Canyon (3-6)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Mount St. Mary’s in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s beat Howard by 17 on the road, while Grand Canyon fell to Purdue Fort Wayne at home, 71-60.

.GIFTED GIBBS: Jalen Gibbs has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Grand Canyon has an assist on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary’s has held opposing teams to 66 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

