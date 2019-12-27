Grant, Bryant visit No. 13 Maryland

Bryant (8-4) vs. No. 13 Maryland (10-2)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Adam Grant and Bryant will face Anthony Cowan Jr. and No. 13 Maryland. Grant has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Cowan is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Maryland’s Cowan has averaged 16.5 points and 4.2 assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. For the Bulldogs, Grant has averaged 18.5 points while Ikenna Ndugba has put up 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cowan has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 57.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has an assist on 29 of 54 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Bryant has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

