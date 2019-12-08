Graves, Buffalo hand DePaul first loss 74-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayvon Graves hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Buffalo beat DePaul 74-69 on Sunday, handing the Blue Demons their first loss of the season.

Graves sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Bulls (6-3), who shot just 37% overall. Ronaldo Segu came off the bench to score 14 with five boards and two steals, while Davonta Jordan filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. Buffalo’s bench outscored DePaul’s reserves 25-5.

Jalen Coleman-Lands led DePaul (9-1) with 17 points, but he made just 7 of 18 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Paul Reed notched his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. He added four steals and blocked five shots. Romeo Weems and Jaylen Butz scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Blue Demons shot 41.5% overall but made just 7 of 18 foul shots (39%).

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.