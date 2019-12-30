Listen Live Sports

Graves lifts Buffalo over St. Bonaventure 84-79

December 30, 2019 10:57 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had a career-high 28 points as Buffalo narrowly beat Saint Bonaventure 84-79 on Monday night.

Graves made two free throws for a five-point lead with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Josh Mballa had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Buffalo (9-4). Jeenathan Williams added 12 points and three blocks, and Davonta Jordan had five steals for the hosts.

After falling behind 38-35 at halftime, Buffalo outscored Saint Bonaventure 49-41 in the second half to earn the five-point victory. The Bulls’ 49 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Kyle Lofton tied a career-high with 32 points and had eight assists for the Bonnies (8-5), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Dominick Welch added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jaren English had 13 points.

Buffalo plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday to open Mid-American Conference play. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

