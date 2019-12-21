Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Graves scores 22 to carry Buffalo over Niagara 92-72

December 21, 2019 8:28 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 22 points as Buffalo easily defeated Niagara 92-72 on Saturday.

Graves shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc. He added six assists.

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo (8-4). Josh Mballa added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Grant had 12 points for the home team.

James Towns had 19 points for the Purple Eagles (2-8). Greg Kuakumensah added 15 points. Raheem Solomon had 13 points.

Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure at home next Monday. Niagara takes on Syracuse on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

