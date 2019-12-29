Listen Live Sports

Green Bay 23, Detroit 20

December 29, 2019 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Green Bay 0 3 7 13 23
Detroit 7 10 0 3 20

First Quarter

Det_Blough 19 pass from Amendola (Prater kick), 7:59.

Second Quarter

Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 3:13.

GB_FG M.Crosby 32, :20.

Det_FG Prater 42, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG M.Crosby 40, 12:07.

Det_FG Prater 56, 11:08.

GB_Lazard 28 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 5:19.

GB_FG M.Crosby 33, :00.

A_62,840.

___

GB Det
First downs 25 17
Total Net Yards 432 305
Rushes-yards 30-120 25-171
Passing 312 134
Punt Returns 2-17 1-11
Kickoff Returns 4-89 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-22 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-55-1 13-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-7
Punts 5-44.2 7-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-97 4-50
Time of Possession 34:56 25:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 25-100, Ervin 1-10, D.Williams 2-9, Rodgers 2-1. Detroit, T.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 11-53, Scarbrough 9-42, Blough 2-11.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-55-1-323. Detroit, Blough 12-29-1-122, Amendola 1-1-0-19.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-93, Lazard 4-69, Graham 4-49, Allison 3-17, Jones 2-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Tonyan 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Kumerow 1-7, Ervin 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 3-72, Amendola 2-16, Lacy 2-12, James 2-5, Blough 1-19, Thomas 1-15, McKissic 1-4, Agnew 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, M.Crosby 51.

