Green Bay 23, Detroit 20

|Green Bay
|0
|3
|7
|13
|—
|23
|Detroit
|7
|10
|0
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Det_Blough 19 pass from Amendola (Prater kick), 7:59.
Second Quarter
Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 3:13.
GB_FG M.Crosby 32, :20.
Det_FG Prater 42, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG M.Crosby 40, 12:07.
Det_FG Prater 56, 11:08.
GB_Lazard 28 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 5:19.
GB_FG M.Crosby 33, :00.
A_62,840.
___
|
|GB
|Det
|First downs
|25
|17
|Total Net Yards
|432
|305
|Rushes-yards
|30-120
|25-171
|Passing
|312
|134
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-89
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-22
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-55-1
|13-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-7
|Punts
|5-44.2
|7-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-97
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|34:56
|25:04
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 25-100, Ervin 1-10, D.Williams 2-9, Rodgers 2-1. Detroit, T.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 11-53, Scarbrough 9-42, Blough 2-11.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-55-1-323. Detroit, Blough 12-29-1-122, Amendola 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-93, Lazard 4-69, Graham 4-49, Allison 3-17, Jones 2-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Tonyan 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Kumerow 1-7, Ervin 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 3-72, Amendola 2-16, Lacy 2-12, James 2-5, Blough 1-19, Thomas 1-15, McKissic 1-4, Agnew 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, M.Crosby 51.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.