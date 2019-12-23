Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10

|Green Bay
|3
|6
|8
|6
|—
|23
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 23, 13:11.
GB_FG Crosby 42, 2:00.
Second Quarter
Min_Diggs 21 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:33.
GB_FG Crosby 33, 7:00.
GB_FG Crosby 19, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_Jones 12 run (Allison pass from Rodgers), 2:03.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Jones 56 run (kick failed), 5:51.
A_67,157.
___
|
|GB
|Min
|First downs
|22
|7
|Total Net Yards
|383
|139
|Rushes-yards
|32-184
|16-57
|Passing
|199
|82
|Punt Returns
|4-26
|1-23
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-39
|1-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|16-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|5-40
|Punts
|5-46.8
|8-47.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|37:32
|22:28
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 23-154, J.Williams 6-33, Rodgers 3-(minus 3). Minnesota, Boone 11-28, Abdullah 4-27, Thielen 1-2.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 26-40-1-216. Minnesota, Cousins 16-31-1-122, Diggs 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 13-116, Lazard 5-45, J.Williams 2-19, Jones 2-6, Graham 1-16, Ervin 1-6, Valdes-Scantling 1-6, Lewis 1-2. Minnesota, Abdullah 6-31, Diggs 3-57, Ham 2-12, I.Smith 2-4, Rudolph 1-7, O.Johnson 1-6, Boone 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
