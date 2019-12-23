Listen Live Sports

Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10

December 23, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Green Bay 3 6 8 6 23
Minnesota 3 7 0 0 10

First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 23, 13:11.

GB_FG Crosby 42, 2:00.

Second Quarter

Min_Diggs 21 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:33.

GB_FG Crosby 33, 7:00.

GB_FG Crosby 19, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_Jones 12 run (Allison pass from Rodgers), 2:03.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jones 56 run (kick failed), 5:51.

A_67,157.

___

GB Min
First downs 22 7
Total Net Yards 383 139
Rushes-yards 32-184 16-57
Passing 199 82
Punt Returns 4-26 1-23
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-39 1-10
Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 16-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 5-40
Punts 5-46.8 8-47.1
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-30
Time of Possession 37:32 22:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 23-154, J.Williams 6-33, Rodgers 3-(minus 3). Minnesota, Boone 11-28, Abdullah 4-27, Thielen 1-2.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 26-40-1-216. Minnesota, Cousins 16-31-1-122, Diggs 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 13-116, Lazard 5-45, J.Williams 2-19, Jones 2-6, Graham 1-16, Ervin 1-6, Valdes-Scantling 1-6, Lewis 1-2. Minnesota, Abdullah 6-31, Diggs 3-57, Ham 2-12, I.Smith 2-4, Rudolph 1-7, O.Johnson 1-6, Boone 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

