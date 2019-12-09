Green Bay pays visit to UCF

Green Bay (3-6) vs. Central Florida (6-2)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Central Florida in a non-conference matchup. Green Bay fell 93-80 at Eastern Illinois in its last outing. Central Florida is coming off a 78-65 win at home over NJIT in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: JayQuan McCloud has connected on 33.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 81 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 81.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Central Florida has an assist on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three contests while Green Bay has assists on 46 of 91 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 81.7 points per game.

