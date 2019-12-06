Green, Middle Tenn. visit Murray State

Middle Tennessee (4-5) vs. Murray State (4-4)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Antonio Green and Middle Tennessee will face Tevin Brown and Murray State. The senior Green has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.8 over his last five games. Brown, a sophomore, is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Murray State’s Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart have collectively accounted for 33 percent of all Racers scoring this season, though that figure has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Green has connected on 40.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 54.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Raiders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Racers. Murray State has an assist on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) over its past three contests while Middle Tennessee has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 23.4 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.