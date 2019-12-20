Greene, Manhattan visit Hofstra

Manhattan (4-4) vs. Hofstra (8-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tykei Greene and Manhattan will take on Desure Buie and Hofstra. The sophomore Greene is averaging 5.8 points over the last five games. Buie, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Buie, Eli Pemberton, Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Buie has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. Buie has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Hofstra has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 68.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaspers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 28 assists on 68 field goals (41.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Manhattan has assists on 28 of 55 field goals (50.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Hofstra offense has turned the ball over on just 16.6 percent of its possessions, the 30th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.4 percent of all Manhattan possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

