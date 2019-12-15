Listen Live Sports

Greenwood rescues Man United to seal 1-1 draw with Everton

December 15, 2019 12:04 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Academy graduate Mason Greenwood came to the rescue on a landmark day for Manchester United’s youth system on Sunday, earning a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford encounter was the 4,000th consecutive match in which the hosts had included a youth graduate in the matchday squad.

The celebrations didn’t go to plan.

Victor Lindelof’s own goal had Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson bouncing on the touchline in celebration before homegrown teenager Greenwood came off the bench to deny Everton a first Old Trafford win since 2013.

United is sixth in the standings, four points from the four Champions League places. Everton is three points above the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

