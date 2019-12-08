Grizzlies-Jazz, Box

MEMPHIS (112)

Crowder 3-10 5-5 13, Jackson Jr. 9-18 5-7 26, Valanciunas 5-5 0-2 10, Jones 4-9 0-0 9, Brooks 4-9 2-4 10, Hill 3-6 1-2 7, Caboclo 3-4 0-0 7, Melton 2-4 2-2 6, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 3, Guduric 3-5 1-3 8, Allen 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 43-81 16-25 112.

UTAH (126)

Bogdanovic 5-13 7-7 19, O’Neale 5-5 0-0 14, Gobert 8-9 3-4 19, Mitchell 9-17 2-2 22, Ingles 4-9 2-2 12, Niang 2-5 0-0 6, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Green 7-9 0-0 19, Bradley 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 0-2 0-0 0, Mudiay 3-6 3-3 11, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-80 17-18 126.

Memphis 36 18 30 28—112 Utah 32 37 28 29—126

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-35 (Jackson Jr. 3-9, Crowder 2-8, Caboclo 1-1, Watanabe 1-1, Guduric 1-2, Allen 1-3, Jones 1-4, Hill 0-1, Melton 0-1, Brooks 0-5), Utah 19-34 (Green 5-6, O’Neale 4-4, Mudiay 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, Ingles 2-5, Niang 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-6, Exum 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 28 (Valanciunas 6), Utah 41 (Gobert 11). Assists_Memphis 23 (Jones 7), Utah 32 (Ingles 10). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, Utah 25. Technicals_Brooks, Mitchell. A_18,306 (18,306).

