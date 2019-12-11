Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Suns, Box

December 11, 2019 11:33 pm
 
MEMPHIS (115)

Crowder 4-11 3-5 13, Jackson Jr. 10-18 1-2 24, Valanciunas 3-9 0-0 6, Morant 4-9 5-5 13, Brooks 10-18 6-6 27, Anderson 1-4 1-1 3, Clarke 5-6 3-5 15, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Melton 3-4 2-2 9, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Guduric 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 42-86 21-26 115.

PHOENIX (108)

Oubre Jr. 5-13 3-3 14, Saric 3-10 0-0 7, Kaminsky 9-12 2-3 24, Rubio 7-15 7-7 22, Booker 6-17 3-4 15, C.Johnson 3-8 3-4 11, Bridges 1-2 1-2 3, Baynes 3-10 6-7 12, Jerome 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 37-93 25-30 108.

Memphis 27 24 33 31—115
Phoenix 19 32 28 29—108

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-24 (Jackson Jr. 3-7, Clarke 2-2, Crowder 2-4, Guduric 1-1, Melton 1-1, Brooks 1-5, Morant 0-1, Hill 0-3), Phoenix 9-34 (Kaminsky 4-4, C.Johnson 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Saric 1-5, Rubio 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Jerome 0-2, Booker 0-3, Baynes 0-4). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Memphis 55 (Valanciunas 9), Phoenix 44 (Oubre Jr. 13). Assists_Memphis 23 (Morant 6), Phoenix 29 (Booker 10). Total Fouls_Memphis 28, Phoenix 20. A_12,254 (18,422).

